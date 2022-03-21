North London chefs compete for Roux Scholarship

Three chefs from North London are among the 18 candidates competing at the regional semi-finals for the prestigious Roux Scholarship on Thursday (March 24).

Ruth Hansom, 26, from Finchley, Luke Ahearne, 34, from Dalston, and Christos Sidiropoulos, 28, from Cricklewood, hope to each impress the judges with an original recipe and a dessert made of ingredients announced on the day.

Founded in 1983 by Michelin-starred brothers Albert and Michel Roux, the Roux Scholarship is an acclaimed chef competition in the UK and provides the winner with the opportunity to work in a Michelin-starred kitchen for three months.

Luke said: “It’s such a prestigious competition to be a part of and to even just get this far is amazing.”

The head chef at Corrigan Collection, London, is originally from Ireland and began cooking when he was 12-years-old.

He said: “I think the beauty about cooking is that you can learn as much as you want but if you don’t have that inner passion, you’re only ever going to go so far.”

While it is Luke’s first time competing, Christos made it to the regional finals for a second time.

Originally from Greece, the 28-year-old is sous chef at Flemings Mayfair, London, but hopes to one day open pop-up restaurants combining Greek, British, and French cuisine.

He said: “Becoming a chef changed my whole life. When I’m in the kitchen I feel at home, it’s a place where I feel myself.”

Luke Ahearne from Dalston - Credit: Roux Scholarship

For Ruth, the journey to becoming a chef started in her hometown Darlington in northeast England. She said: “I started growing vegetables in my parent’s garden when I was 12 and realised I needed to be able to cook with them, so I started watching cookery programmes.”

Now, the 26-year-old leads her own kitchen as head chef of The Princess of Shoreditch.

Christos Sidiropoulos from Cricklewood - Credit: Roux Scholarship

The semi-final on March 24 is judged by leading British chefs including Alain Roux and Michel Roux Jr, sons of the scholarship’s founders, Micheline-starred chef Clare Smyth, and TV-personality and chef Brian Turner.

Six selected chefs will then compete in the final at Westminster Kingsway College on April 11.