Norris Pinnock, 83, who has gone missing from his home in Stonebridge - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for help to find a vulnerable elderly man who has gone missing from his home in Brent without his medication.

Norris Pinnock, 83, was last seen at 2pm yesterday - December 29 - in Stonebridge.

He suffers from diabetes and has dementia, and does not have his medication with him.

His family and police officers are concerned for his welfare.

Norris is 6ft 2ins tall, and when last seen he was wearing a black knee-length leather jacket, a black hat, black shirt, trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call officers at the North West BCU via 101 quoting reference CAD 4214/29Dec.