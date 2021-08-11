Party patrols to crackdown on noise nuisance in Brent

Published: 4:47 PM August 11, 2021

Noise complaints in Brent at an all time high. Picture: Brent Council - Credit: Archant

Council party patrol teams are set to stamp out house parties and other noisy unlicensed events as part of new plans.

Brent Council announced party-pooping officers will be on hand throughout the rest of summer to respond to any noise complaints and make sure residents and businesses are complying with local rules.

The patrols will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6pm and 2am, with officers given powers to issue warnings or confiscate speakers if necessary.

Cllr Promise Knight, community safety lead at Brent Council, said: “Persistent and excessive noise can be a nightmare for many neighbours.

"We want to strike the right balance in allowing people to enjoy themselves and not letting that fun disturb other people.

You may also want to watch:

“That’s why we are taking a hard line against those who lack consideration and cause misery for others.”

A Brent Council spokeswoman explained teams will use “real time intelligence” to respond to problem areas.

She added patrols will only be carried out at weekends due to “budget constraints” but noted these are often the most popular times for complaints.

The programme began on August 8, where officers reported “a very quiet weekend” – however, with better weather expected over the coming weeks, they warn this could change.

The council issued advice for those considering hosting a party or playing music, including letting neighbours know, avoiding speakers outside, and asking people to leave quietly with "no shouting, revving of car engines or sounding of car horns".

A spokesperson added: "Many people wrongly believe you can play loud music before 11pm.

"The law actually requires neighbourly and considerate behaviour at all times.

"It is a good idea to turn music right down after 11pm and to close windows and doors."

Businesses looking to host a party must seek permission from their local authority if they are not already licensed for activities like music and the consumption of alcohol.

Those unsure of whether they need a license should contact the team at business.licence@brent.gov.uk

The council added that residents who are concerned about nuisance noise should report incidents via the council’s website or ‘The Noise App’