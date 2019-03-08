Willesden Green motorist has parking ticket overturned after proving there were no restriction signs

Martin Redston said he'd have clearly seen a parking notice but it wasn't on the lampost and his car had also vanished when he returned hours later. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

A Willesden Green motorist has had his parking ticket overturned after proving he had no notice of any restrictions.

Martin Redston legally parked his car in Grosvenor Gardens in August but returning hours later found it had been moved and ticketed.

He received an informal notification of a fine, which he refused to pay as photographic “evidence” showed no offence nor a yellow sign signalling a parking suspension had come in.

As a result of the failure to notify drivers, he said, “residents who have paid appropriate fees are treated as criminals”.

Serco’s £4.5m annual contract with Brent covers all parking services, including enforcement. A spokeperson said Serco does not get money from parking tickets: “We have no target or incentives for the number of PCNs [penalty charge notices] issued.”

A council spokesperson said Mr Redston’s PCN was cancelled due to a “technical error”. “We are happy to consider challenges from any driver who believes they have been unfairly issued with a [PCN],” they said. “All appeals will be considered.”