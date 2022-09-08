Floral tributes at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot - Credit: PA

No gun was found in the car of a man who was shot dead by officers after a chase in south London, the police watchdog has confirmed.

Chris Kaba, of Wembley, who was due to become a father within months, died following a pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, on Monday night (September 5).

The Audi of the 24-year-old rapper, who was known as Madix or Mad Itch 67 according to some paying tribute at the scene, was hemmed in by two police cars in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens before one round was fired from a police weapon.

A police cordon at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police following a pursuit on Monday evening - Credit: PA

CPR was administered immediately by officers at the scene and Mr Kaba was taken to hospital where he died later in the night, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed.

The watchdog said it is understood police tried to stop him after the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera, indicating the car he was driving was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

A detailed search was completed on Tuesday night and no non-police issue firearm was found in the vehicle or at the scene, the IOPC said.

It is understood the only gun recovered from the scene was the one involved in the incident.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IOPC said: “We understand at this stage that police officers in an armed response vehicle attempted to stop the vehicle Mr Kaba was in, following the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera which indicated the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

“As the investigation into that incident is ongoing by the MPS, it would not be appropriate to provide further information.”

It added: “A detailed search of the scene and surrounding area was completed last night. No non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the vehicle or the scene. ”

Forensic examinations will be completed on Mr Kaba’s car and some of the police vehicles involved in the incident, the watchdog said.

Regional director Sal Naseem said the IOPC is committed to carrying out a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation to establish all of the facts surrounding the shooting.

“We recognise that there is community concern following this incident and we appreciate that questions will remain around how Mr Kaba tragically ended up being fatally shot following an attempted vehicle stop,” he said.

“We are working hard to piece together all of the circumstances surrounding this incident and we want to reassure the community that these questions will be answered in due course, however it will take some time before our investigation is able to uncover all of the facts.

“While these details are still being confirmed, we ask that the public avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for anyone else affected.”

Mr Kaba’s family earlier questioned whether his life would have been “cut short” if he were not Black – as they demanded a murder investigation.

They said on Wednesday they were “devastated” and needed “answers and accountability” over his death.

In a statement released through the charity Inquest, they said: “The family of Chris Kaba seek a homicide investigation into his death from the outset.

“We have today told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account."

They appealed for any witnesses to come forward to the IOPC and/or to their solicitors at Hickman and Rose.

“We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

The Metropolitan Police earlier expressed its condolences to Mr Kaba’s loved ones, saying the force understood that “the family and community want answers”.

In a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, Commander Alexis Boon said the incident was “extremely concerning” and vowed the force would co-operate with the police watchdog in its aftermath.