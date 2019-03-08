Search

Celebrations as Harlesden school's patron John Henry Newman canonised and recognised as a saint by the Catholic Church

PUBLISHED: 17:13 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 06 November 2019

A special mass was held at Newman Catholic College to celebrate its patron John Henry Newman becoming a Saint. Picture: Susan Grace

A special mass was held at Newman Catholic College to celebrate its patron John Henry Newman becoming a Saint. Picture: Susan Grace

A Harlesden school's UK patron has been officially recognised as a saint by the Catholic Church.

Bishop John Sherrington next to Danny Coyle, Newman Catholic College headmaster, after mass celebrating the school's patron John Henry Newman becoming a Saint. Picture: Susan Grace

Pupils and staff at Newman Catholic College, in Harlesden Road, held a special mass on October 30 as part of month long celebrations.

John Henry Newman, the school patron, was canonised and made a Saint at a ceremony in Rome, on October 13.

Headmaster Danny Coyle joined thousands of pilgrims from across the globe to commemorate the occasion.

"I was humbled to represent the community of NCC in the Vatican for this historic event," he said.

"We are proud that Newman is now a Saint and will work hard to promote the values of love and tolerance that he espoused."

Born in 1801 Newman was amongst the first people to have lived since the 17th century officially recognised as a saint by the Catholic Church.

He was a theologian, philosopher and cardinal who converted to Catholicism from Anglicanism in October 1845.

Past pupils, friends of the school and Brent Council politicians joined the congregation last week.

The mass last week was celebrated by Bishop John Sherrington assisted by the Dean of Brent, Father Stephen Willis and other local clergy.

