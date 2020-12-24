Christmas message: Bringing light into darkness

Opinion

Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2020

Bringing light into the darkness is a theme common to many faiths and at the heart of many stories.

It is a theme of Advent, that great Christian festival of hope, which looks back to the people who saw a great light, and to the future when we believe Christ will come again in glory.

This is joined to a theme that many struggle with: judgement. When the light shines into any dark place it can reveal things we would prefer to hide.

Advent, however, celebrates hope over fear and that for those who believe God knows us better than ourselves and His judgement is from a heart of love. One day we will meet God face to face, says St Paul: there are no face masks in heaven!

During these past months I have wanted to stand for those for whom the light of prosperity passes by. Stay home we were told, forgetting those who have no home or for whom the home is a place of violence. I am proud of many things that my church did, one is to keep our doors and grounds open and the other our lavatory. Many were able to wash in it or get a drink of water. Something I hope councils, and others, learn from.

Judgement must come for those who have led us to where we are. Light needs to be shone into the darkness of so much decision making.

For Christians, Advent ends with Christmas but we always look to the day when we shall see Him, not in “that poor stable with the oxen standing by...but set at God’s right hand on high”. So, whatever your faith, have hope in a better future.

As we stand at the threshold of a better year here are some words spoken by King George VI in the year the Second World War broke out. 2020 was the 75th anniversary of the end of that war where our freedom was imperilled. We cannot of course have hope without freedom:

And I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year:

“Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.”

And he replied:

“Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God.

That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way.”