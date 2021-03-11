Former health chief is one of two new Cricklewood charity trustees
Brent's former health chief is one of two new trustees to join a Cricklewood charity.
Dr Ethie Kong, former chair of Brent's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and a GP for over 30 years, has joined the board of trustees at Ashford Place.
She is joined by new treasurer William Pearse, a chartered accountant and auditor from advisory firm Blick Rothenberg.
The charity supports people with mental health issues, including dementia.
Dr Kong will also form part of its health and wellbeing committee.
In 2017 she was recognised by the Mulan Foundation Network for her contribution to healthcare and tackling health inequalities and in 2018 she was named an outstanding female leader in the NHS by the NHS London Leadership Academy.
Co-chairs of Ashford Place, Mark Fox and Carey Fitzgerald, said: “We are delighted to have a fully qualified auditor from a well-known accountancy firm join us as our treasurer, ensuring our financial reporting is transparent and reliable.
"We also welcome a highly experienced GP who is well known in Brent, further bolstering our expertise in leading the work on healthcare that is so badly needed post the pandemic”.