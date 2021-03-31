Published: 5:27 PM March 31, 2021

John Reyntiens is designing two new stain glass windows for St John the Evangelist church in Kensal Green - Credit: Fr David Ackerman

A Kensal Green church has unveiled plans for new stained glass to honour the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne.

St John the Evangelist Church has commissioned two new windows to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of The Queen's reign in June 2022.

John Reyntiens, who designed a window in Parliament for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, will design new glass for the two circular windows at the church to mark the occasion.

Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford and chairman of parliament's All Party Platinum Jubilee Committee, is the Patron of St John's appeal.

The design will be the flowers of the UK and Commonwealth which vicar Fr David Ackerman said is "expressive of the genuine diversity of the parish within the family of the Commonwealth of Nations".

He added: "After a year of celebrating very little and being locked up I am thrilled that John will be undertaking this project to celebrate such an important anniversary."