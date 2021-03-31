News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Kensal Green church commissions glass for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:27 PM March 31, 2021   
John Reyntiens

John Reyntiens is designing two new stain glass windows for St John the Evangelist church in Kensal Green - Credit: Fr David Ackerman

A Kensal Green church has unveiled plans for new stained glass to honour the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne.

St John the Evangelist Church has commissioned two new windows to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of The Queen's reign in June 2022. 

John Reyntiens, who designed a window in Parliament for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, will design new glass for the two circular windows at the church to mark the occasion.

Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford and chairman of parliament's All Party Platinum Jubilee Committee, is the Patron of St John's appeal.

The design will be the flowers of the UK and Commonwealth which vicar Fr David Ackerman said is "expressive of the genuine diversity of the parish within the family of the Commonwealth of Nations". 

You may also want to watch:

He added: "After a year of celebrating very little and being locked up I am thrilled that John will be undertaking this project to celebrate such an important anniversary."

Most Read

  1. 1 Northwick Park development approved by Brent planners
  2. 2 Homeless men fear they 'will die' as Wembley hotel stay ends
  3. 3 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
  1. 4 Willesden Green development given green light despite opposition
  2. 5 'Stay of execution' in Kensal Rise as asphalting 'paused'
  3. 6 Neighbourhood patrols in Brent parks over the Easter bank holiday
  4. 7 Wealdstone crash to a heavy defeat away to Solihull Moors
  5. 8 Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home
  6. 9 Free football for kids with QPR as outdoor sports return
  7. 10 Kingsbury author publishes forgetful wizard book 20 years after starting it
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 vaccination card after a patient had a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at th

Coronavirus

Vaccine take up in Brent amongst the worst in UK

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 28/11/13 of an Amazon package being prepared at an Amazon warehouse. The US tech fi

Coronavirus | Opinion

Unemployment is expected to rise after Covid-19

Zaffar Van Kalwala, former Stonebridge Labour councillor

Logo Icon
Neasden Lane

Women's Safety

Wembley police seeking man who followed two 12-year-old schoolgirls

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police stock image

Women's Safety

'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus