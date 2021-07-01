New through-road opens in Wembley Park with 'better links and traffic flow'
Motorists, motorcyclists and cyclists may experience less congestion on event days as a new through-road opens in Wembley Park.
A new connector road linking North End Road to Bridge Road provides an alternative route across Wembley Park to access the North Circular Road.
Traffic won't be adversely affected by event days such as the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.
"We opened this road ahead of the Euros coming home to Wembley and we've already had some great feedback to local residents," Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's cabinet member for environment, said.
"We're incredibly proud of having the national stadium in Brent, but it has its challenges for local people on event days with more traffic in the area.
"With better links and traffic flow, residents can better get stuck into the many attractions Wembley Park has to offer."
The link was first outlined in the Wembley Area Action Plan that was adopted in January 2015.
Initially opened as a T junction, there are plans for the link to be controlled by traffic lights in the future.