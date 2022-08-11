A new 21-metre mural celebrating Kilburn’s cultural heritage is set to add a splash of colour to Kilburn High Road next year.

The artwork commissioned by Brent Council and Camden Council will be painted on Brondesbury railway bridge by Wood Street Walls and Kilburn artist Linett Kamala from Lin Kam Art.

Local residents are invited to help shape the artwork through a series of summer workshops.

Linett said: “As a Kilburn resident who also grew up in the area, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Wood Street Walls on this important commission.

“I hope the project will add to the wonderful cultural and creative legacy of Kilburn and provide an opportunity for local people to be involved in and benefit from this contribution to improving the public realm.”

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent Council cabinet member for jobs, economy and citizen experience, said: “We are excited to get our first project with Camden Council off the ground. This cements our partnership and support our shared vision and ambitions for Kilburn town centre.

“It provides a welcome opportunity for local people to help shape the future of their area and contribute towards creating a connected, revitalised and thriving town centre.”

The project includes a free art mentorship programme with Lin Kam Art and a free training programme with Wood Street Walls teaching creatives on how to deliver public art projects.

Mark Clack, from Wood Street Walls CIC, said: “We are delighted to work alongside Linett, Brent and Camden Councils to deliver this project. We are very much looking forward to not just realising Linett's and the Kilburn community’s vision in delivering this large scale piece of public art, but also pass on our insight and expertise to the next generation of aspiring artists and creatives in the area.”

The project is jointly funded by contributions to Brent Council from developers and funding secured by Camden Council through the Mayor of London’s High Streets for All Challenge.

A public vote to select the final design will be held in December and the mural will be painted in Spring 2023.

Residents that would like to get involved and help shape the artwork can contact regenerationandplace@camden.gov.uk.