Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stonebridge councillor elected as Brent's new mayor

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 May 2019

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin Thomas

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin Thomas

© 2019 Justin Thomas

A Stonebridge councillor has been elected as the next mayor of Brent.

Deputy mayor Cllr Lia Collacicco, mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi and Brent's chief exec Carolyn Downs. Picturer: Justin ThomasDeputy mayor Cllr Lia Collacicco, mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi and Brent's chief exec Carolyn Downs. Picturer: Justin Thomas

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi was sworn in as First Citizen of Brent at the council's Mayor Making Ceremony last Thursday.

The married father-of-four has chosen two charities to support – Harlesden's Sickle Cell Society and the Jason Roberts Foundation, which supports young people in the UK and Grenada.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ezeajughi was elected as councillor for Stonebridge in 2014, 10 years after moving to the UK from Nigeria.

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin ThomasCllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin Thomas

He said: “It is an amazing privilege and honour to be appointed as mayor of Brent and to serve this great borough that I have called home since 2004.

“I gained inspiration from my late dad to get involved in local politics. In my mayoral year I hope to be able to work with all of Brent's rich and diverse communities. I look forward to raising money for my two amazing local charities for the year.”

Mapesbury's Cllr Lia Colacicco was elected as deputy mayor.

Most Read

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Queen’s Park mum determined to finish school’s fundraising run despite cancer diagnosis

Natalie Hall with daughters Evie and Gracie. Picture: Keith Matthews

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Defects in South Kilburn block results in all occupiers forced to move home

Merle Court, South Kilburn. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Dollis Hill ‘neglected’ as hole ignored for a week and lighting ignored for a year

This huge hole at the corner of Pinemartin Close in Dollis Hill left more than a week, Picture: Alison Hopkins

Most Read

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Queen’s Park mum determined to finish school’s fundraising run despite cancer diagnosis

Natalie Hall with daughters Evie and Gracie. Picture: Keith Matthews

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Defects in South Kilburn block results in all occupiers forced to move home

Merle Court, South Kilburn. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Dollis Hill ‘neglected’ as hole ignored for a week and lighting ignored for a year

This huge hole at the corner of Pinemartin Close in Dollis Hill left more than a week, Picture: Alison Hopkins

Latest from the Kilburn Times

National League: Woking 3 Wealdstone 2

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Overy wants Brondesbury to lay foundations for successful period

Brondesbury players took part in a 'Club Force Day' on April 6 (pic: Brondesbury CC)

Stonebridge councillor elected as Brent’s new mayor

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin Thomas

Cricket: Middlesex keep hopes alive

Nick Gubbins in action for Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Championship: Sheffield Wednesday 1 QPR 2

QPR players applaud the visiting support (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists