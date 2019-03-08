Stonebridge councillor elected as Brent's new mayor
PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 May 2019
© 2019 Justin Thomas
A Stonebridge councillor has been elected as the next mayor of Brent.
Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi was sworn in as First Citizen of Brent at the council's Mayor Making Ceremony last Thursday.
The married father-of-four has chosen two charities to support – Harlesden's Sickle Cell Society and the Jason Roberts Foundation, which supports young people in the UK and Grenada.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Ezeajughi was elected as councillor for Stonebridge in 2014, 10 years after moving to the UK from Nigeria.
He said: “It is an amazing privilege and honour to be appointed as mayor of Brent and to serve this great borough that I have called home since 2004.
“I gained inspiration from my late dad to get involved in local politics. In my mayoral year I hope to be able to work with all of Brent's rich and diverse communities. I look forward to raising money for my two amazing local charities for the year.”
Mapesbury's Cllr Lia Colacicco was elected as deputy mayor.