Works begin on redeveloping a 50-year-old Willesden charity centre

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:40 PM September 10, 2021   
In Photo L-R:Phil Sealy MBE. JP.; Norman Mullings MBE. JP.; Babs Stephens; Cliff Stephens; Len

Phil Sealy MBE, Norman Mullings MBE, Babs Stephens; Cliff Stephens; Len O'Gilvie as work begins to redevelop the Learie Constantine Community Centre in Willesden - Credit: Gerald McLean

Work has begun to redevelop a community centre in Willesden.

The Learie Constantine West Indian Association is working with Brent Council to build a new community centre and 25 new homes above it,  with work due for completion in 18.

An official groundbreaking ceremony took place on September 3 at the site in Dudden Hill Lane.

In Photo L-R:Phil Sealy MBE. JP.; Norman Mullings MBE. JP.; Babs Stephens; Cliff Stephens; Len

L-R: Phil Sealy MBE. JP.; Norman Mullings MBE. JP.; Babs Stephens; Cliff Stephens; Len O'Gilvie breaking the ground at the Learie Constantine centre - Credit: geraldmclean

Norman Mullings MBE said: "We've been trying for many years to get it rebuilt as it was falling down. It's been quite a journey. 

"Last week we broke the ground. Workers are on site and starting to rebuild it and, God willing, in 18 months  we will be back. Until then, we will be living a nomadic lifestyle."

The former civil defence building was gifted in 1971 by the Labour-run Council to the Brent Community Relations Council (BCRC), in recognition of the work it did, led by Philemon Sealey MBE and deputy Norman Mullings.

In 1972 , with the blessing of the Constantine family, it was named in honour of the Trinidadian lawyer, politician, former High Commissioner to the UK, and cricketing superstar Sir Learie Nicholas Constantine Kt MBE.

Aerial view of the Learie Constantine Community Centre

Aerial view of the Learie Constantine Community Centre - Credit: Gerald McLean

