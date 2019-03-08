Disabled Kingsbury woman handed keys to new fully adapted council flat
PUBLISHED: 15:03 23 April 2019
Archant
The wait is over for a disabled Kingsbury woman with cerebral palsy who was handed over the keys to a newly built and adapted council flat.
Collette Wood struggled to live alone after her mum died a few years ago. The home they shared contained barriers like internal stairs that left her feeling trapped.
On a long council housing waiting list with some 17,000 others, she had no clue if or when she'd be able to be move to live independently.
But after a year in limbo, she and her new husband were handed the keys to a bungalow by the council's housing chief Cllr Eleanor Southwood. It has a mobility kitchen and bathroom as well as automatic doors.
Collette said: “The adaptations in my new home allow me to live a much fuller and more independent life.”
The flat was built on the site of underused garages and adapted by the council's private housing services – which offers Brent people adaptations and facilities like grab rails and moving furniture, whether they own or rent socially or privately.