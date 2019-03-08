Search

Disabled Kingsbury woman handed keys to new fully adapted council flat

PUBLISHED: 15:03 23 April 2019

Collette Wood with Cllr Eleanor Southwood and the keys to her new home

Collette Wood with Cllr Eleanor Southwood and the keys to her new home

Archant

The wait is over for a disabled Kingsbury woman with cerebral palsy who was handed over the keys to a newly built and adapted council flat.

Collette Wood struggled to live alone after her mum died a few years ago. The home they shared contained barriers like internal stairs that left her feeling trapped.

On a long council housing waiting list with some 17,000 others, she had no clue if or when she'd be able to be move to live independently.

But after a year in limbo, she and her new husband were handed the keys to a bungalow by the council's housing chief Cllr Eleanor Southwood. It has a mobility kitchen and bathroom as well as automatic doors.

Collette said: “The adaptations in my new home allow me to live a much fuller and more independent life.”

The flat was built on the site of underused garages and adapted by the council's private housing services – which offers Brent people adaptations and facilities like grab rails and moving furniture, whether they own or rent socially or privately.

Disabled Kingsbury woman handed keys to new fully adapted council flat

Collette Wood with Cllr Eleanor Southwood and the keys to her new home
