Network Homes buys NHS land for £22m in Northwick Park and Park Royal

Network Homes is to build on this Central Middlesex Hospital site after the NHS sold it its land Archant

The NHS has sold its land in Park Royal and in Northwick Park for more than £22m to a housing association intent on building thousands of homes.

Network Homes (NH) is now owner of 7.98 acres of land near Northwick Park Hospital and 1.11 acres once belonging to Central Middlesex Hospital.

The social housing giant is working with London North West Hospitals NHS Trust (LNWH), Brent Council and the University of Westminster as part of the Northwick Park regeneration project.

The land was acquired through a One Public Estate (OPE) project - a government programme that encourages the sale of public land.

Outline proposals for the site masterplan include about 1,300 new homes with a grant from the Greater London Authority to support affordable tenures.

Network Homes could not say how many flats would be for private sale, shared ownership or social rent, or what size they would be.

A detailed planning application for phase one of the development will be submitted at the end of the year and work is expected to start on site in early 2021.

Cllr McLennan, deputy leader of Brent Council, said: "Together we are focused on getting regeneration right by building a future for everyone and we will be working with the local community to ensure its success.

"The Northwick Park redevelopment once complete will provide opportunities for residents - including new homes and jobs."

The land in Park Royal, which housed a call centre and storage facility for Central Middlesex, will provide 160 flats.

Current plans are for shared ownership flats and homes set at the London Affordable Rent, similar to the company's 145 Luma Apartments, built on a neighbouring site in 2011.

A planning application will be submitted to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) before the end of this year.

David Gooch, NH executive director of development, said: "This is a brilliant opportunity to develop affordable new homes for local people, in an area due to undergo significant regeneration.

Mark Trumper, director of estates and facilities at LNWUH NHS Trust said: "We are pleased to work with Network Homes to free up surplus land for much needed new homes, including for NHS staff."