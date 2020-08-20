Search

Neasden Temple marks its Silver Jubilee with 11 days of celebrations

PUBLISHED: 15:15 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 20 August 2020

Ariel view of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Ariel view of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Archant

Huge celebrations are under way as an iconic Hindu temple in Neasden marks its Silver Jubilee.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Brentfield Road, known as the Neasden Temple, marks its 25th anniversary on August 20.

Celebrations started on August 12 and will continue until Sunday (August 23) with musical tribute and grand finale programme.

To commemorate the momentous occasion, a series of inspiring and devotional events have been planned including special programmes for women, children as well as a tribute to life of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who inaugurated the mandir in 1995.

On Sunday a Vishwa Shanti Mahapuja, an ancient holy ritual for family harmony and world peace, will be conducted from the shrines at the mandir by the resident swamis and will be webcast live at neasdentemple.org.

The ceremony involves making devotional offerings to the chanting of powerful Vedic mantras, with the sentiments of reverence, adoration and gratitude to God.

Families will receive a pack of materials containing the items needed to participate fully in the ceremony from their respective homes.

A spokesperson said: “The millennia-old Vedic prayers and mantras chanted during the mahapuja bestow purity, peace and harmony in the world.

“The mahapuja can also bring peace of mind, righteous prosperity and family harmony to the participants.

“The mahapuja will also provide an opportunity for thousands across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world to pray for those affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

When it was built, the temple was the first traditional Hindu mandir of its kind in Europe and, at the time, the largest outside of India.

Mandir worshippers are known for their community outreach work. In May they laid on lunch for Grenadier Guards during a break at Covid-19 mobile testing units in Harrow and Barnet.

The spokesperson added: “This unique, global experience will explore the history and creation of the Mandir, the lasting impact upon countless lives and the generation of noble citizens that serve society with dedication through the inspiration that the Mandir has fostered.”

