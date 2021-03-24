Worshippers at Neasden Temple remember Covid-19 a year on
- Credit: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir
Devotees at Neasden Temple observed a minute's silence to remember the victims of Covid-19.
Swamis from BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Pramukh Swami Road, joined millions around the UK on Tuesday (March 23) for the National Day of Reflection.
On that day a year ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough restrictions on people's lives aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.
Since then, the UK's official death toll has risen from 364 to 126,172.
Spokesman for the Mandir Yogesh Patel said: "His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of the temple, has inspired and energised us to support the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
"During this special moment of prayers, swamis and worshippers, as well as staff, volunteers and patients at the vaccination centre opposite the Temple collectively observed a minute’s silence and offered their thoughts and prayers to all those who we have sadly lost in the past year, their bereaved families and for a brighter future for us all away from this terrible disease."
