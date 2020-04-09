Search

There With You: Neasden Temple steps up to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:54 09 April 2020

Clapping for carers at Neasden Temple. Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS

Neasden Temple is taking part in a community care initiative in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neasden Temple is taking part in a community care initiative. Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)Neasden Temple is taking part in a community care initiative. Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in the UK, based at the temple, has launched the programme to support individuals and local communities.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, has issued a call for all volunteers to act on their duty in this time of need.

Yogen Shah, a volunteer at Neasden Temple, said, “His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj has inspired and energised us to serve and support the people of this country and stand by them in their time of need.

“We’re praying together for this pandemic to subside and for God to provide strength to all.”

Food delivered to Northwich Park Hospital staff. Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)Food delivered to Northwich Park Hospital staff. Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)

You may also want to watch:

BAPS has mobilised hundreds of volunteers in more than 30 areas around the UK to help support the elderly and needy in local communities.

Under the Connect and Care initiative, the organisation delivers 400 ‘tiffin’ food parcels each day to the most in need in Brent and Harrow, as well as providing food for hospitals including the newly opened NHS Nightingale.

BAPS has made telephone calls to more than 6,000 families across the UK to enquire about their welfare and provide support and comfort, as well as reaching out to more than 1,500 elderly and vulnerable people in the community on a regular basis to collect shopping, medication and run essential errands.

It has also helped communicate government and NHS health guidance.

Prayers and religious assemblies are now webcast and BAPS has participated in national initiatives related to the pandemic. A ritual bathing ceremony was performed by swamis in Neasden, and simultaneously by devotees in their homes, on March 22 as part of BAPS’s observance of the UK’s National Day of Prayer and Action.

Mandirs in the UK, including the Neasden Temple, were illuminated in blue on March 25 as a mark of respect and gratitude for NHS workers, and swamis at the mandir, as well as devotees in their homes, joined the Clap for Carers that evening.

BAPS has set up a Coronavirus Relief Fund and donations can be made via londonmandir.baps.org or at www.justgiving.com/campaign/coronavirusrelieffund

See our list of essential coronavirus contacts and services here.

Coronavirus: Urgent call-out for volunteers across Brent

Bridge Park has been transformed into a Hub to get emergency food parcels to the most vulnerable. Picture: Brent Council

Kilburn stabbing: One arrest after stabbing, with male victim suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tributes paid to QPR fan Dean McKee who died from coronavirus

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

Tributes paid to Brent mental health worker who died after contracting coronavirus

Glen Corbin was looking forward to his 60th birthday. Picture: Central and North West London NHS

