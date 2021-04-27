Neasden Temple launches emergency appeal for India

Published: 3:01 PM April 27, 2021

Atladra Hospital, Baroda, Gujarat, which has been expanded through Neasden Temple's relief effort - Credit: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Neasden Temple has launched an emergency appeal to support the Covid-19 relief effort across India.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Sanstha in the UK, headquartered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Pramukh Swami Road, has already raised £100,000 but more is needed.

As the devastating second wave in India intensifies, and with the expected peak projected to be weeks from today, Neasden Mandir is providing essential relief work, food provisions and medical supplies through its network of temples.

India is experiencing an unrelenting surge in infections and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, with its hospitals coming under extreme pressure with shortages of oxygen and critical care beds.

With the guidance and blessings of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, BAPS in India has responded to the escalating health emergency by expanding its existing provision of hospital and medical centres with a new 500-bed facility in Atladara, in the district of Vadodara.

The centre is equipped with ICU facilities, provision of life-saving oxygen as well as PPE for medical staff and meals and accommodation for the volunteers, elderly and vulnerable.

Temple staff have provided all non-medical infrastructure such as bedding, kitchen units, water supply, electricity, fans, air cooling units, mobile toilet and bathroom units, and parking facilities.

Neasden Temple’s holistic ‘Connect & Care’ outreach programme continues to support the vulnerable in local communities across the UK.

The mandir has been providing support through its temple network in India since the start of the pandemic.

Yogvivekdas Swami, head of Neasden Temple, said: “The situation in India is dire and critical.

"Thousands are dying daily, so please do donate generously to help support the BAPS relief work and save lives.

"Pramukh Swami Maharaj left a legacy with his ethos, ‘In the joy of others lies our own.’

"There has perhaps never been a more critical and opportune moment to embody this noble principle.”

Donations can be made by visiting neasdentemple.org/donate or emailing donate@uk.baps.org.



