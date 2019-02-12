Search

Silk scrolls specially created for International Women’s Day at Neasden Temple

PUBLISHED: 15:58 18 February 2019

Women at the Kinetika Workshop at Neasden Temple. Picture: Mike Johnston

Archant

Silk scrolls depicting the achievement of women in the community have been created in a series of workshops in Neasden.

Intricate handmade silk scrolls were made as part of a project called Diversity Through Arts, and will be displayed at Neasden Temple in Brentfield Road on International Women’s Day (IWD) – March 10.

The Women’s Forum of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a Hindu organisation, collaborated with Kinetika, an arts group, to create 10 silk scrolls, each with a different theme related to diversity.

Unity, selfless service, sacrifice, knowledge, humility, devotion and liberation, truth and righteousness, strength, pride, and faith have all been carefully depicted on fabric.

One participant, Bhavisha, said: “It was such a fascinating learning experience for me.

“I enjoyed being able to create something unique and beautiful with a powerful message. I am looking forward to seeing the finished product and celebrating the achievements of all women in the community at the IWD celebrations in March.”

The workshops, which started in December, were split into multiple sessions led by Ali Pretty, artistic designer of Kinetika, and Lisa Meehan, the lead artist.

The first session introduced painting on silk and generated ideas on potential themes, while the second set of sessions involved designing the scrolls. The last workshop took place at Kinetika’s studio in Purfleet, Essex, last month and included creating and producing the silk scrolls.

Ali has led artistic teams to deliver global events including WOMAD, FIFA World Cup, and the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. She said: “It has been an absolute pleasure meeting with, learning from and working with this wonderful team of women.”

The project was grant-funded by Arts Council England.

