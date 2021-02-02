Neasden shop denied alcohol licence to limit street drinking

Published: 2:46 PM February 2, 2021

A Neasden newsagent was refused permission to sell alcohol following concerns that an eighth off-licence in a small area would exacerbate problems linked to street drinking and antisocial behaviour.

Brent Council’s licensing panel rejected the application by Neasden Food and Wine, in Neasden Lane North, on the basis it would struggle to uphold the licensing objectives that protect the community.

The panel's decision on January 21 came following concerns raised by the Metropolitan Police and Brent Council officers, who recommended the application be refused.

Gary Norton, representing the police, suggested granting another alcohol licence when there are already seven active in close proximity would only serve to put extra pressure on officers.

“Neither the police nor the council has the resources to oversee every licensing requirement to the degree we would like,” he said.

He also pointed out the area’s historical issues with street drinkers and said incidents of anti-social behaviour have gone up over the past six months, despite lockdown measures.

“While I recognise how difficult it is to boost business at the moment, we seemed to have turned a corner in the pandemic,” he said.

“The temptation might be to grant licences and loosen regulations to try and boost the economy back to previous levels in the quickest possible time.

“However, we do need to avoid adding to existing problems, which are present now and will be in the future.”

Brent licensing officers also questioned the merits of the application, arguing the proposals put forward by the shop were not so “unique” nor “bespoke” that it would be acceptable to approve it.

The applicant, Omar Ahmed, suggested alcohol would only be a small part of the wider vision for the shop.

His legal agent compared the proposals to a Tesco Express or Sainsbury’s Local rather than a traditional newsagent, pointing out there would be a new bakery and fresh fruit and vegetable stalls, while alcohol sales would be a “subsidiary”.

The agent also pointed out Mr Ahmed and his family’s local experience in running similar premises with flawless licensing records.

He noted previous businesses in Willesden, Kilburn and Cricklewood that have operated across three decades without any breaches of the council’s licensing objectives.

Despite these points, and the promise of an extensive training programme for staff, the panel felt it would be unsuitable to grant the licence.



