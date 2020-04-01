Search

Advanced search

Neasden food bank receives £10,000 from Islamic Relief UK emergency appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:14 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 01 April 2020

Picture: Sufra NW London

Picture: Sufra NW London

Sufra NW London

A Neasden food bank is the first charity to benefit from an emergency appeal by Islamic Relief UK.

Picture: Sufra NW LondonPicture: Sufra NW London

Sufra NW London in Pitfield Way was given £10,000 by the aid charity on March 20 to support its food bank and community kitchen services for people in extreme poverty.

Islamic Relief UK is providing £500,000 to partner organisations across the country.

You may also want to watch:

Rajesh Makwana, Sufra NW London director, said: “The families we help can’t afford to hoard food; they’re knocking on our door in search of basic supplies.

“We are extremely grateful for funding support from Islamic Relief UK.

“As an organisation working on the frontline, we are determined to continue supporting the most vulnerable for the duration of this crisis.”

Tufail Hussain, Islamic Relief UK director, said: “I am delighted that we are supporting Sufra, which provides meals to more than 100,000 families in need every year.”

For more information visit sufra-nwlondon.org.uk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Worker’s fears of returning to factory as McVities agrees deal to feed the vulnerable

McVities biscuits. Picture: Andre Langlois

Four thugs jailed after violently attacking a man in Willesden and sharing the footage online

Far left and clockwise: Mickell Barnett, Keano Mason, Keanu Brown and Jordan Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Worker’s fears of returning to factory as McVities agrees deal to feed the vulnerable

McVities biscuits. Picture: Andre Langlois

Four thugs jailed after violently attacking a man in Willesden and sharing the footage online

Far left and clockwise: Mickell Barnett, Keano Mason, Keanu Brown and Jordan Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

Mark Warburton discusses challenges facing staff and players during current postponement

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Neasden food bank receives £10,000 from Islamic Relief UK emergency appeal

Picture: Sufra NW London

Preston Park stabbing: Two jailed over ‘ferocious attack’ Wembley man will ‘never’ recover from

Keiano Gooden-Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus London live updates: UK death toll rises by record 381

There are now 1,789 people confirmed to have died from Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24