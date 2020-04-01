Neasden food bank receives £10,000 from Islamic Relief UK emergency appeal

A Neasden food bank is the first charity to benefit from an emergency appeal by Islamic Relief UK.

Picture: Sufra NW London Picture: Sufra NW London

Sufra NW London in Pitfield Way was given £10,000 by the aid charity on March 20 to support its food bank and community kitchen services for people in extreme poverty.

Islamic Relief UK is providing £500,000 to partner organisations across the country.

Rajesh Makwana, Sufra NW London director, said: “The families we help can’t afford to hoard food; they’re knocking on our door in search of basic supplies.

“We are extremely grateful for funding support from Islamic Relief UK.

“As an organisation working on the frontline, we are determined to continue supporting the most vulnerable for the duration of this crisis.”

Tufail Hussain, Islamic Relief UK director, said: “I am delighted that we are supporting Sufra, which provides meals to more than 100,000 families in need every year.”

For more information visit sufra-nwlondon.org.uk