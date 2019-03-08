Search

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

PUBLISHED: 07:38 15 May 2019

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Families have been evacuated from their homes on the North Circular in Neasden after a fire at a warehouse in the early hours of the morning.

A birdseye view of the fire. Picture: @LondonFireA birdseye view of the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

The whole of Atlantic House, a two-storey building, has been damaged in the blaze.

Some 70 firefighters were sent to tackle it after being called just before 2.40am. It was brought under control just after 6.20am.

Seventeen people were evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution, and crews are asking neighbours to keep their doors and windows closed.

Station manager Robbie Robertson said: "Firefighters have worked extremely hard overnight to prevent the fire spreading to an adjacent building.

"The fire is under control however, fire crews continue to deal with pockets of fire inside the warehouse and at this time the A406 is closed in both directions between Staples Corner and Neasden Lane."

