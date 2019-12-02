Search

Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on

PUBLISHED: 14:03 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 02 December 2019

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.

Neighbours in Neasden are invited to a free festive gathering as lights will be switched on in the high street once again.

Neasden Festive Lights Carol Evening is taking place in Neasden Lane on December 7 from 4pm.

Costa is facilitating a free hot drink outside its store where the carol singers will all be gathered so people are invited to grab a song sheet and join in.

Brent Council axed the funding for Christmas lights across the borough in 2013.

Community activist Martin Redston, who runs Martin Redston Associates, said: "I paid for it. I went to so many community meetings as I've been doing community work for years, and everybody was singing from that same old hymn sheet 'there's no money'."

He added: "I was told it cost £2,400 and said I would be happy to pay if they could give me a bit of advertising."

He's since discovered the cost is for a three year contract. "Hopefully we can raise more money so we can enhance them," he added.

