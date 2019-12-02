Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on
PUBLISHED: 14:03 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 02 December 2019
Archant
Neighbours in Neasden are invited to a free festive gathering as lights will be switched on in the high street once again.
Neasden Festive Lights Carol Evening is taking place in Neasden Lane on December 7 from 4pm.
Costa is facilitating a free hot drink outside its store where the carol singers will all be gathered so people are invited to grab a song sheet and join in.
Brent Council axed the funding for Christmas lights across the borough in 2013.
Community activist Martin Redston, who runs Martin Redston Associates, said: "I paid for it. I went to so many community meetings as I've been doing community work for years, and everybody was singing from that same old hymn sheet 'there's no money'."
He added: "I was told it cost £2,400 and said I would be happy to pay if they could give me a bit of advertising."
He's since discovered the cost is for a three year contract. "Hopefully we can raise more money so we can enhance them," he added.