Neasden Festival and Mapesbury's Wild Day - two free family events this weekend in Brent

Romanian dancers at the Neasden Summer Festival in 2017 Archant

A free one-day festival is taking place in Neasden with music and entertainment for all.

The fourth Neasden Festival will gather the community on July 6 from 1pm to 4pm at the Neasden Shopping Centre.

Local groups, charities, faith groups, friends, neighbours and businesses are joining together for a fun and relaxing day.

Families can enjoy live music, dancing, and a number of community led stalls selling gifts and food.

Children and adults can get their faces painted and raffle tickets will be on sale with prizes to take home.

The festival has more than a dozen sponsors including Palace Amusements Khubsoorat Hair & Beauty Ltd, Clockwork Pharmacy, Neasden Hardware and many more ensuring the party is fun and inclusive.

The following day Mapesbury Dell is hosting a free Wild Day from 11am-4pm with an animal show, a petting farm, an organic barbecue, and loads more family fun.

The event is sponsored by Marsh & Parsons.