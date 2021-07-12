Man dies after seven-car crash in Neasden
Published: 12:40 PM July 12, 2021
A man is thought to have had a "medical episode" shortly before a fatal crash in Neasden.
Police were called to the A406 shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, July 10 to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.
Seven cars had been found to have been involved in a collision, and one driver was found in a life-threatening condition.
He was treated at the scene but died a short time later. His next of kin has been informed. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode a short time before the collision.
Another six people suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
