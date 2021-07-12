News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Man dies after seven-car crash in Neasden

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:40 PM July 12, 2021   
Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on July 10

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on July 10 - Credit: David Nathan

A man is thought to have had a "medical episode" shortly before a fatal crash in Neasden.

Police were called to the A406 shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, July 10 to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Seven cars had been found to have been involved in a collision, and one driver was found in a life-threatening condition.

He was treated at the scene but died a short time later. His next of kin has been informed. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode a short time before the collision.

You may also want to watch:

Another six people suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on July 10

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash in Neasden on July 10 - Credit: David Nathan

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on July 10

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash in Neasden on July 10 - Credit: David Nathan

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after seven-car crash in Neasden
  2. 2 Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital
  3. 3 'Let's give Raheem Sterling the Freedom of Brent'
  1. 4 Murder charge after Wembley woman found dead in Devon
  2. 5 Amazing pictures as crowds return to Wembley for England win over Denmark
  3. 6 Man stabbed in Harlesden rushed to hospital
  4. 7 Man charged with murder of Justin Bello in Neasden
  5. 8 Road closures and disruptions in Brent this week from July 11
  6. 9 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  7. 10 Road closures and crowds as Euro 2020 returns to Wembley
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Danyal Hussein, 19, was found guilty of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a senseless attack

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two adored sisters in Kingsbury park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mee Kuen (Deborah) Chong was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11

Kilburn woman arrested on suspicion of Wembley pensioner's murder

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Euro 2020 is in full flow in fan parks across London

Euro 2020

All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman speaking outside the Old Bailey in London after Danyal

Knife Crime

Murderous teenager will be a 'killing machine' in the future warns...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon