Man dies after seven-car crash in Neasden

Published: 12:40 PM July 12, 2021

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on July 10 - Credit: David Nathan

A man is thought to have had a "medical episode" shortly before a fatal crash in Neasden.

Police were called to the A406 shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, July 10 to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Seven cars had been found to have been involved in a collision, and one driver was found in a life-threatening condition.

He was treated at the scene but died a short time later. His next of kin has been informed. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode a short time before the collision.

You may also want to watch:

Another six people suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash in Neasden on July 10 - Credit: David Nathan