Neasden collision: Fresh appeal for dashcam footage after 60-year-old dies after being hit by a car

Police are making a fresh appeal for information after a 60-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in Neasden and died.

Emergency services were called to the A4088 Neasden Lane on the approach to Neasden Parade at 9.30pm on April 27 to reports of a VW Passat colliding with a pedestrian.

A 60-year-old man was taken to St Mary's hospital where he sadly died as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin have now been informed.

The driver stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Met's transport squad would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured it on their dashcams.

Call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555 quoting reference: 1910749/19.