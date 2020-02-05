Neasden carer praised by her employers for going "the extra mile" with poorly clients

Salima Kauser with her client Achshuna.

A Neasden carer has spoken about how demanding and rewarding her job is following praise from her employers for "going the extra mile" with her poorly clients.

Salima Kauser with a client.

Salima Kauser, who lives in Tadworth Road, quit a job she enjoyed as cashier in a mini-market to instead offer palliative care to people in their homes.

The 42-year-old mum-of-four has now been working for Home Instead Wembley, based in Stanmore, for two years and hasn't looked back.

"I thought I'd try it for a bit then do something else but I don't think I want to go now," she said. "I never thought I'd say this but I love it. The people are amazing."

She said the hardest part of her role is dealing with her clients dying. In one instance she insisted on accompanying a client who had a sore lump on her tongue to a GP appointment so she would not be alone.

The lump turned out to be cancerous, the client's health deteriorated very quickly and she later died.

"I didn't think I'd have a connection with my clients but when I go home I can't always switch off but it's rewarding."

Leena Lakhani, owner of Home Instead Wembley, said recent statistics showed that by 2035 there will be more than 650,000 vacancies in the care sector,

"We need more people like Salima championing care," she said. "She's just amazing. She builds relationships with people and they fall in love with her."

She said carers like Salima are "matched with clients".

"We believe in consistency, so people see the same carer again and again," she said.

She said Salima's "many qualities... make her an outstanding caregiver".

"She has always been willing to go the extra mile and always has her clients' best interests at heart," she added.

"Salima is wonderfully caring, kind and responsive to all her clients."

In response Salima said she was "quite surprised" by their praise. "I didn't think I did that much. The office team is fantastic. I go the extra mile for them because they always have my back."

Call 0208 022 4590 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/wembley for more information about caring.