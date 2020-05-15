Search

Navin Shah becomes first British Indian to be elected chair of the London Assembly

PUBLISHED: 15:32 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 15 May 2020

Navin Shah has become the first British Indian to be elected as chairperson of City Hall.

The Labour London Assembly member for Brent and Harrow was voted in today (May 15) during an annual meeting.

The 71-year-old was due to stand down this year after 12 years on the assembly but London Mayoral elections were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Life can be a bit topsy turvy,” said the grandfather-of one. “I feel very proud and privileged to be chair. It’s not only personal, it’s a credit to Brent and the constituents who have given me this opportunity. Members will hold me to account for the good of Brent and London as a whole.”

An architect by profession, Indian-born Mr Shah moved to the UK as a student in 1973 and joined the Labour Party four years later.

He was elected as a Harrow councillor for Kenton East in 1994 and in 2004, became leader of Harrow Council for two years, the first Indian in the UK to hold this position.

