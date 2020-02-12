x

Natalie Lindi beat 10,000 hopefuls to win Open Mic UK 2020 Archant

With her guitar and her soulful voice Natalie Lindi has beaten 10,000 hopefuls to become the Open Mic UK 2019 winner.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Willesden Green performed her own "stunning" original song Give it Time at the final at London 02 on February 1, winning both the songwriting award and the overall national winner of the competition for over-18s.

Her prize includes the chance to make an album and work with a top producer to create a music video of her original song, having wowed a panel of judges including BAFTA award-winning broadcaster Carrie Grant, Capital Xtra DJ Ras Kwame and Modest! management artist and A&R manager James Ellet.

"It feels fantastic," she said. "Being part of the competition really gave me a boost in confidence.

"It was great to have positive and encouraging words from people who have been in the music industry for years, and to perform my original song at the 02 indigo."

A former pupil at Anson Primary School she praised her former teacher Mr Pile who, she said, "really supported and encouraged me to sing in the school talent shows".

She added: "I have written music since I was a kid, but not in a serious way.

"I would play around with my friends writing songs about the sky and the sun and friendship. It was quite sweet.

"I also took part in Stagecoach on the weekends, which is singing dancing and acting, and the choir; so music has always been part of my life.

"As I got into GCSE Music I started writing songs more seriously, and thinking of music as a career path."

She said she would love to work as a musician full time, touring with favourite artists to "use music to help better the world and connect with people, through fundraising events, charity gigs and such".

A spokesperson for Open Mic UK said: "After multiple live shows around the UK and monumental performances including Ronnie Scotts, Roundhouse Beach, and Brighton's Komedia, Natalie has now been crowned National winner for Open Mic UK 2019, having beaten over 10,000 people!"

The spokesperson added: "[Natalie] has a heartfelt sound that is completely her own. Her sense of vulnerability and honesty also shines through."