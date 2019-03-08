Dollis Hill 'neglected' as hole ignored for a week and lighting ignored for a year

This huge hole at the corner of Pinemartin Close in Dollis Hill left more than a week, Picture: Alison Hopkins Archant

A community has accused Brent of neglecting Dollis Hill after a vast hole was left for 10 days and street light repairs for a year.

Motorists and pedestrians have been navigating a poorly protected hole on the corner of Pinemartin Close and Oxley's Road since mid-April.

Local activist Alison Hopkins posted a picture on Twitter on April 26 with the caption: “This HUGE hole over week [...]. Someone is going to get badly hurt or worse.”

It was still not repaired or covered with a metal plate on May 2.

Alison Hopkins said: “This hole is in a well used road by both drivers and pedestrians.

“It's an accident waiting to happen and given the lighting is so poor down there it's surprising someone's not broken a leg already.

“Street lights close by have been out of order for more than a year.

“It shows Brent is simply neglecting the whole estate.”

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “We reported the sinkhole to Thames Water last week and they have been investigating the problem.

“Sinkholes usually happen where a sewer or water pipe has broken and the responsibility for this sits with the utilities company. “

“Their investigation found that no pipes were damaged...”

Because of the latest findings Brent Council said a council contractor was due to visit last Friday to assess “the best method of repairing the hole.”

The spokesperson added: “The hole was made safe with cordons which directed traffic around it.

“It is not common practice to put metal plates over sinkholes where the cause has not yet been identified.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said the hole was not caused by any any of its “assets” adding: “We've been out to investigate and found no issues with our sewer pipe at this location.

“We've referred the matter back to the council.”

Regarding out of order streetlights Brent Council told the Times: “We're sorry for the time it's taken to look into the street lights on Broadfield Close.

“Engineers will visit each of the affected street lights this week to fix the problem.

“If further work is needed, we will ensure this is done as soon as possible.”