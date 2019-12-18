Get your skates on for Winter Wonderland fete taking place in Wembley

People are invited to get their skates on for some festive fun in Wembley.

My Winter Wonderland is taking place at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue.

It will be open this Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Families and groups of friends will be able to enjoy free ice skating, fun fair rides and a host of fun activities.

There is also food and music for everyone to enjoy.

The event is organised by former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala and supported by John Sisk & Son.

Mr Van Kalwala, who also organised the youth Brent Super Cup in the spring, said: "This is always a special time of the year to bring people together from different cultures and backgrounds to enjoy and have fun together.

"My Winter Wonderland will be a great way to celebrate as a community and to look forward to a peaceful and prosperous 2020".