Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring 'new energy' to community and mark violent crime trauma

Two artists have painted death memorial murals. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Three talented street artists have been creating murals representing the communities of Willesden Green and Church End - including one poignant piece that incorporates a bullet hole.

The hole in question - left when Harlesden man Oliver Tetlow was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity in 2016 - is is covered by a tiny teardrop as part of a mural on Conley Street that Andrea Vargas created in collaboration with the local community.

Mixed-media artist Andrea, from Kensal Green, and mural experts Craig Evans and Tom Jackson - who are known as Static - were tasked with the project by Brent Council.

Over the summer, they've created a number of murals, - others commemorate the Trussell Trust food bank in Harlesden and give a real "sense of identity" to Willesden Green station.

Andrea worked on the designs collaboratively with Static and local residents.

She said: "The processes were very organic and hands on, from selecting the walls to implementing the final designs.The wall at the Trussell Trust food bank felt like an obvious first choice, as not many people know they are there."

One of the most striking murals is Andrea's in Conley Street - where a a display of words and phrases are arranged in complimentary circles to reflect the community.

She said the concept came out of a workshop and added that she had been delighted to see the reaction while she was working on it, explaining: "Many locals followed the process, and as it took shape, they expressed their gratitude

"I learned that the selected wall in Conley Road had a traumatic recent history, where a bullet mark still is evident, and people asked for this to be commemorated. I hope this aspect of the mural brings peace of mind, and the whole design hopefully also provides some new energy."

Craig told the Kilburn Times: "The council were looking for artists to create and inspire a joyful atmosphere.

"They wanted us to be working with someone from the borough, so they put us together with Andrea.She had never actually done a mural before."

Craig said they had enjoyed the project and had been able to experiment with their style. He added: "They brought us in to have a go at trying to liven up the area. The majority of people stop and talk to us are really happy to see something changing in a positive way."