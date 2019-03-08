Search

Advanced search

Mumtaz Moring: Family pay tribute to retired Wembley football coach who scouted Raheem Sterling as a youngster

PUBLISHED: 19:05 09 October 2019

Mumtaz/Peter Moring who has sadly died. Picture: Karl Moring

Mumtaz/Peter Moring who has sadly died. Picture: Karl Moring

Archant

The family of a retired Wembley football coach who scouted Raheem Sterling as a youngster have paid tribute to their father, who has died aged 86.

Peter Moring and his wife Jean. Picture: Karl MoringPeter Moring and his wife Jean. Picture: Karl Moring

Mumtaz Moring, known to friends as Peter, died on September 11 and was buried in Islington Cemetery following a service at Shepherd's Bush Mosque on September 29.

Mr Moring, who lived in Elliot Close, had been a well known member of the Wembley community since 1961.

The grandfather-of-four was a football coach and football scout for Queens Park Rangers.

He discovered several premiership footballers including England striker Sterling.

As reported in this paper, he was paid £50 by the club when he alerted them to the youngster, who was 10 years old at the time.

In 2011, Mr Moring converted to Islam, changing his name from Peter to Mumtaz, although he was still regularly known in the community by his birth name.

"He prayed five times a day and was a prominent and outspoken leader of the local community," said his son Karl.

"All the residents down Elliot Close made my father feel at home and looked after him regularly by helping with shopping, letters, et cetera.

You may also want to watch:

"Priyanka was his favourite and he adored her to bits.

"Inshallah, my father is in a better place now in peace."

Mr Moring was born in 1933 in Cornwall, the son of Eileen and Martin.

He met his wife Jeanette Reed while the pair were on holiday in the seaside town of Torquay, Devon, in the 1970s.

They married 12 years later and had three children.

"They had a wonderful life together in Wembley and other areas of west London," said Karl.

"He was a huge fan of judo and football and regularly attended the events in Wembley."

Karl added: "He will be sadly missed."

Mumtaz's daughters Jean Moring and Lucy Moring said in a joint statement: "We want to thank everyone that attended the funeral and everyone that made my dad happy."

Most Read

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

‘He’s brilliant’ - How Les Ferdinand is helping Jordan Hugill to thrive at QPR

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

‘They sit there with lots of men behind the ball and break’ - Mowbray gives thoughts on QPR

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray. Picture: Chris Radburn

Joy Morgan: Police investigate whether human remains found in woodland are missing student murdered by Cricklewood man

Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police

Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Raids in Brent sees 29 arrested. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

‘He’s brilliant’ - How Les Ferdinand is helping Jordan Hugill to thrive at QPR

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

‘They sit there with lots of men behind the ball and break’ - Mowbray gives thoughts on QPR

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray. Picture: Chris Radburn

Joy Morgan: Police investigate whether human remains found in woodland are missing student murdered by Cricklewood man

Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police

Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Raids in Brent sees 29 arrested. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan praises Clifford for role in FA Cup victory

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

FA Cup: Wealdstone 4 Bristol Manor Farm 0

Wealdstone in action against Bristol Manor Farm. Picture: MontImageMedia

Mumtaz Moring: Family pay tribute to retired Wembley football coach who scouted Raheem Sterling as a youngster

Mumtaz/Peter Moring who has sadly died. Picture: Karl Moring

Challenge to live on a food parcel for five days launched by Stonebridge food bank charity

Sufra launches its foodbank challenge to live on one parcel for five days. Picture: Sufra NWLondon

Exhibition to reveal secrets of the ‘Rolls-Royce of Jewish Cemeteries’ in Willesden

Willesden Jewish Cemetery being celebrated in new exhibition. Picture: Michael Eleftheriades
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists