Mumtaz Moring: Family pay tribute to retired Wembley football coach who scouted Raheem Sterling as a youngster

Mumtaz/Peter Moring who has sadly died. Picture: Karl Moring Archant

The family of a retired Wembley football coach who scouted Raheem Sterling as a youngster have paid tribute to their father, who has died aged 86.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Moring and his wife Jean. Picture: Karl Moring Peter Moring and his wife Jean. Picture: Karl Moring

Mumtaz Moring, known to friends as Peter, died on September 11 and was buried in Islington Cemetery following a service at Shepherd's Bush Mosque on September 29.

Mr Moring, who lived in Elliot Close, had been a well known member of the Wembley community since 1961.

The grandfather-of-four was a football coach and football scout for Queens Park Rangers.

He discovered several premiership footballers including England striker Sterling.

As reported in this paper, he was paid £50 by the club when he alerted them to the youngster, who was 10 years old at the time.

In 2011, Mr Moring converted to Islam, changing his name from Peter to Mumtaz, although he was still regularly known in the community by his birth name.

"He prayed five times a day and was a prominent and outspoken leader of the local community," said his son Karl.

"All the residents down Elliot Close made my father feel at home and looked after him regularly by helping with shopping, letters, et cetera.

You may also want to watch:

"Priyanka was his favourite and he adored her to bits.

"Inshallah, my father is in a better place now in peace."

Mr Moring was born in 1933 in Cornwall, the son of Eileen and Martin.

He met his wife Jeanette Reed while the pair were on holiday in the seaside town of Torquay, Devon, in the 1970s.

They married 12 years later and had three children.

"They had a wonderful life together in Wembley and other areas of west London," said Karl.

"He was a huge fan of judo and football and regularly attended the events in Wembley."

Karl added: "He will be sadly missed."

Mumtaz's daughters Jean Moring and Lucy Moring said in a joint statement: "We want to thank everyone that attended the funeral and everyone that made my dad happy."