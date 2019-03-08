Search

Queen's Park mum determined to finish school's fundraising run despite cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 17:17 03 May 2019

Natalie Hall with daughters Evie and Gracie. Picture: Keith Matthews

Natalie Hall with daughters Evie and Gracie. Picture: Keith Matthews

Archant

A mum of two will tackle a 10k fundraising run for her children’s school this month despite being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Natalie Hall is not letting a cancer diagnosis get in the way of a fundraising run. Picture: Keith MatthewsNatalie Hall is not letting a cancer diagnosis get in the way of a fundraising run. Picture: Keith Matthews

Natalie Hall, who lives in Kelsake Road with daughters Evie and Gracie Green, is taking part in the Freddy, Steady, Go Fredstival, to raise vital money in aid of mental health support for children.

The 43-year-old has received two rounds of chemotherapy since her diagnosis in February, which came as a “bolt out of the blue.”

She is team captain of a group of staff and parents from Princess Frederica Primary School, in College Road, Kensal Green, who are running the Vitality 10,000 on May 27.

The Queen's Park Harriers member said: “While other schools have great support facilities like Place To Be our school doesn't qualify for funding for anything like that so it gave me the idea to raise money so we have some provision.

Natalie Hall (4th from left) is doing a fundraising run with Princess Frederica staff and patients despite cancer diagnosis and treatmentNatalie Hall (4th from left) is doing a fundraising run with Princess Frederica staff and patients despite cancer diagnosis and treatment

“It's a massive challenge for some staff and parents; headmaster Anthony Richards has never run before and said he's not a natural runner. He's been training hard to support us.

You may also want to watch:

“He really is so dedicated to the children and has been a massive support to me and my girls throughout my diagnosis.”

Speaking about her diagnosis, dance teacher and founder of The Fireflies Dance School in Queen's Park, added: “It was a shocker, I had no idea it was cancer, it really came out of the blue. I had a sore breast, I thought it was hormonal, had a little check and felt the lump really quickly.”

Doctors found the stage 1 cancer in her lymph nodes. She had her first round of chemotherapy in mid-April, adding: “It was rough, it was hard, the first nine days I was ill and after that the chemo fog lifted and I was fine.”

Refusing to be beaten, she completed a 5k run around Hyde Park on Friday April 26 and a Park Run the following day. Eleven days before the charity run she is having a port-a-cath tube inserted into her chest and then four days before is undergoing her third treatment of chemotherapy.

“It feels like I'm running in someone else's body but I'm so proud it still works so well,” she added. “I've actually likened my cancer treatment to being like a marathon.

A lot of us agree mental health is more important than SATS so we're hoping to raise lots of cash for it.”

To donate go to https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/9707#/DonationDetails

Most Read

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Willesden Baptist Church member suspended over parish development plans

Jean Billong outside Willesden Baptist Church where clergy have removed a basement from the development plan. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Defects in South Kilburn block results in all occupiers forced to move home

Merle Court, South Kilburn. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

