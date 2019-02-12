Brent mayor plants a mulberry bush to celebrate Kensal Green church’s 175th anniversary

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joins St John's parish playgroup. Picture: Fr David Ackerman Archant

The mayor of Brent was invited to plant a mulberry bush to celebrate the 175th anniversary of a church that straddles two boroughs.

Cllr Arshad Mahmood plants a mulberry bush at St John's church in Kensal Green. PIcture: Fr David Ackerman Cllr Arshad Mahmood plants a mulberry bush at St John's church in Kensal Green. PIcture: Fr David Ackerman

Cllr Arshad Mahmood hopped across the border into Westminster to plant the tree at St John’s Church, in Kensal Green’s Kilburn Lane.

His visit on February 26 coincided with the parish’s community play group where he had the chance to talk to parents, carers and helpers.

Fr David Ackerman introduced a traditional song, Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush, to honour the occasion.

He said: “Some of the oldest mulberry trees in London were planted in the gardens of convents and monasteries centuries ago.

“Today one of the newest is in our church grounds, a green space much cherished and a reminder of a quieter past.”

Explaining the crossed border he added: “When the church opened in 1844 its local area was rural and in Middlesex – a great deal has changed around it.”