Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brent mayor plants a mulberry bush to celebrate Kensal Green church’s 175th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:28 05 March 2019

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joins St John's parish playgroup. Picture: Fr David Ackerman

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joins St John's parish playgroup. Picture: Fr David Ackerman

Archant

The mayor of Brent was invited to plant a mulberry bush to celebrate the 175th anniversary of a church that straddles two boroughs.

Cllr Arshad Mahmood plants a mulberry bush at St John's church in Kensal Green. PIcture: Fr David AckermanCllr Arshad Mahmood plants a mulberry bush at St John's church in Kensal Green. PIcture: Fr David Ackerman

Cllr Arshad Mahmood hopped across the border into Westminster to plant the tree at St John’s Church, in Kensal Green’s Kilburn Lane.

His visit on February 26 coincided with the parish’s community play group where he had the chance to talk to parents, carers and helpers.

Fr David Ackerman introduced a traditional song, Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush, to honour the occasion.

He said: “Some of the oldest mulberry trees in London were planted in the gardens of convents and monasteries centuries ago.

“Today one of the newest is in our church grounds, a green space much cherished and a reminder of a quieter past.”

Explaining the crossed border he added: “When the church opened in 1844 its local area was rural and in Middlesex – a great deal has changed around it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Two years unbeaten in the league for the Saints

Ryan Molloy with manager George Frangeskou (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

Brent under-14 boys’ team in impressive win as under-nine girls’ side also taste success

The Brent under-14 boys' football team (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Brentford boss says team found solutions to break down QPR

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brent mayor plants a mulberry bush to celebrate Kensal Green church’s 175th anniversary

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joins St John's parish playgroup. Picture: Fr David Ackerman

Three dodgy tyre fitters fined more than £12,000 for selling worn, illegal tyres

Brent's trading standards team out to find dodgy tyre sellers. Picture: Brent Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists