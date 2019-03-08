Workers from a Kilburn builders' merchant takes on London to Cambridge bike ride raising £5,000 for charity
PUBLISHED: 12:57 02 October 2019
Archant
Employees from a Kilburn builder's merchant pedalled a joint 600 miles to help raise £5,000 for charity.
Team Moran, from family-run business MP Moran, headquartered in Kilburn High Road, completed the London to Cambridge bike ride on September 15.
Chris Cates, Fiona Mcarthur, Kai Walton, Brian Emmanuel, Sandra Byrnes, Cheryl Leong, and Lionel Leong were part of a 10-strong team led by operations director Kevin Moran. Two staff from other branches made up the numbers.
You may also want to watch:
The group completed the 60-mile route to Cambridge in just under six hours.
In the last few years the company has supported local charities including St Luke's Hospice in Kenton and Ashford Place in Cricklewood.
A spokesperson said: "Team Moran raised nearly £5,000 for the Gaucher's Association.
This was our third annual charity bike ride and we have now raised over £20,000 for some wonderful charities."