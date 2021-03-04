Black men supported in Brent through Moving On Up jobs programme
- Credit: Brent Council
A programme to help young Black men in Brent reach their career goals has helped 62 jobseekers into employment in its first year.
Employment programme Moving On Up has worked with 166 young men aged 16 to 24 since its launch in January last year.
Brent Council secured £326,000 in additional funding in September from new developments in the borough to expand the success of the project until April 2023 as part of its Black Community Action Plan.
Daniel Barnett, 19, qualified as a construction worker in the borough after his probation officer put him in touch with the programme.
He is now working full time as a labourer for a carpentry firm, with ambitions to qualify as an electrician or a plumber.
“Moving On Up gave me numbers of employers and found me work,” Daniel said. “They were really helpful. I haven’t looked back.”
Danielle Pentecost, a recruitment consultant at Strong Recruitment Group, said: “Daniel has been working for one of my clients for a month and a half now and I have had nothing but good feedback from my client.
"He has proven to be very reliable and a hard worker, and I am currently in the discussions with this client about keeping him in work long term.”
The Moving On Up programme launched as a Trust for London initiative in partnership with City Bridge Trust and Black Training and Enterprise Group.
Four organisations – Plias Resettlement, Action West London, Making the Leap and Access UK – have worked together to deliver the project with more organisations coming on board this year.
Since its launch, Moving On Up has recruited 22 mentors to support the men and matched 15 mentors to mentees, providing one-to-one support and guidance and taking a personal interest in their career progression.
Cllr Thomas Stephens, lead member for education, business, employment and skills at Brent Council, urged more businesses to come on board, adding: "The Black community continues to be affected by inequalities and systemic racism, and has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
“The Moving On Up programme recognises the challenges that young Black men can face in finding employment.
"The aim is to break down stereotypes and build partnerships with employers to overcome perceived barriers and unconscious bias.
“I would encourage all Brent businesses to participate in the programme, to ensure all Brent residents have every opportunity to succeed.”