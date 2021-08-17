Drivers ignoring LTN road blocks in Cricklewood

Published: 10:17 AM August 17, 2021

Drivers have been ignoring roadblocks aimed at reducing the number of cars on certain streets.

Videos posted on social media show several cars in Brent driving between planters that form part of the Olive Road low traffic neighbourhood (LTN).

Brent Council introduced the measures last year to tackle pollution and encourage healthier travel by foot or bike.

However, according to a freedom of information request response in July, Brent had not handed out any tickets to people illegally driving through or parking in LTNs since March 2020.

The council said it will be considering feedback in the autumn on how the schemes can be improved.

Cycling groups and environmental campaigners in the borough have questioned the usefulness of current measures without suitable punishments in place.

The council has introduced "healthy neighbourhoods" in five areas – Tokyngton and Wembley Central, Stonebridge and Harlesden, Preston, Olive Road, and Dollis Hill.

They are described as “a group of residential streets where vehicle traffic which isn’t local to the area is either discouraged or removed”. The council said it hopes to tackle rat running and reduce pollution in these areas.

LTNs have been a divisive issue across the city. While many view them as a clear route into encouraging cycling and walking, others believe they often simply shunt traffic to other areas.

Cllr Shama Tatler, cabinet member for regeneration, property and planning, and Cllr Krupa Sheth, lead member for environment, said in statement: “We are committed to making it safer and easier to walk and cycle in Brent, which come with a range of benefits to people’s health and local air quality, as well as for our planet.“

They said they have commissioned the charity Living Streets to lead on a programme of meetings, walkabouts and online forums for local residents in each of the five areas being trialled.

"We will be considering feedback on how these schemes can be improved in the autumn, including representations to make more robust arrangements to enforce these schemes, for example, installing bollards at restrictions to prevent access or new CCTV enforcement cameras,” they added.