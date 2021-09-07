Published: 10:55 AM September 7, 2021

A motorist has been fined £440 after throwing a drink and sandwich at a Brent enforcement officer then driving off.

While on patrol on Manor Close, Kingsbury, on June 11, a Serco officer came across Daniel Diffley’s black Audi car parked illegally on a yellow line.

The 23-year-old was asked by the officer to move his vehicle but instead threw a cup of drink and a sandwich he had been eating at at him and then drove off.

The officer recorded the car license plate number and the incident was reported to the police.

Diffley, of Chislehurst, Bromley, pleaded guilty to assault at Willesden Magistrates' Court on July 24.

As well as the £440, he was also ordered to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £44, and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, making his final court costs £669.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's environment chief said: “The actions of this individual were truly appalling and uncalled for.

“Abuse against our staff will not be tolerated and we will vigorously pursue prosecutions of this kind.

"Our staff have a right to feel safe whilst out and about doing their jobs.”