Pensioner dies after crashing into a wall in Kenton
Published: 12:32 PM January 18, 2021
A man believed to be in his late 60s has died after crashing into a wall in Kenton.
It is believed the motorist was "taken unwell behind the wheel".
Police were called to Kenton Road by the London Ambulance Service at 12.40pm on Friday (January 15) following reports of a car in collision with a wall, Scotland Yard said.
A witness said an air ambulance landed at Kenton Rec.
Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, the man, believed to be aged in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Met spokesperson added: “At this early stage, it is believed that the driver may have been taken unwell behind the wheel.
“Enquiries continue.”
