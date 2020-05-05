Car collides into shop window in Kilburn

Collision on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Janine Campbell Archant

A motorist collided with a shop window in Kilburn where fortunately no-one was hurt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Site where car crashed in Kilburn High Road. Picture: Submitted Site where car crashed in Kilburn High Road. Picture: Submitted

Fire fighters from West Hampstead raced to a road traffic collision in Kilburn High Road just after 10am this morning (May 5).

A car had crashed into a shop window near the junction with Quex Road and Victoria Road.

You may also want to watch:

Crews removed the vehicle from the shop front and worked to make the scene safe. There were no reports of any injuries and they left an hour later, London Fire Brigade said.

Witness Janine Campbell said on Twitter: “Lucky not many people around as it’s the busiest intersection on KHR.

“Didn’t take long for the traffic nonsense to start again.

“When is London giving more space for cyclists and pedestrians?”

She added: “After lockdown main roads need to be accessed by cyclists, How this is managed needs to be urgently actioned.”