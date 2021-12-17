The accident happened near to Cricklewood Bus Garage in Edgware Road - Credit: Google

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Cricklewood in the early hours this morning.

Emergency services were called at 4.39am today - December 17 - to reports of a collision in Edgware Road, close to Cricklewood Bus Garage.

The motorcyclist was found with serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Scotland Yard, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

But detectives want to hear from any witnesses, and are keen for anyone who witnessed the fatal accident, or who captured it on dash cam, CCTV or on any other cameras to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 246 9820 or to otherwise contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident reference number is 882/17DEC.