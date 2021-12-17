News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:17 PM December 17, 2021
The accident happened near to Cricklewood Bus Garage in Edgware Road

The accident happened near to Cricklewood Bus Garage in Edgware Road - Credit: Google

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Cricklewood in the early hours this morning.

Emergency services were called at 4.39am today - December 17 - to reports of a collision in Edgware Road, close to Cricklewood Bus Garage.

The motorcyclist was found with serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Scotland Yard, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

But detectives want to hear from any witnesses, and are keen for anyone who witnessed the fatal accident, or who captured it on dash cam, CCTV or on any other cameras to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 246 9820 or to otherwise contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident reference number is 882/17DEC.

Most Read

  1. 1 How much does it cost to live near Brent's best schools?
  2. 2 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  3. 3 'We're sorry': St Luke’s Hospice Kenton Grange rated 'inadequate'
  1. 4 Grieving Kingsbury mother finally allowed to wear navy gown to graduation
  2. 5 Brent: High Court battle to save community centre being sold off
  3. 6 Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash 
  4. 7 Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently
  5. 8 Central Mosque of Brent to reopen as vaccine centre
  6. 9 Brent residents get free access to mental health support
  7. 10 Jailed: Brent gangsters who shot a man in his stomach at close range
London Live News
Kilburn News
Brent News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nurse prepares a coronavirus vaccine  to be given to a health and care staff member

London Live News

Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Brent revealed for the first time 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A Harlesden man has been charged in connection with sex assaults on women in Brent

Metropolitan Police

Brent woman charged with assaulting emergency worker in Willesden

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Launch event of The Visitor Pavilion, Brent Cross Town

Ex-Toys ‘R’ Us site to become huge film studio in Brent Cross Town

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Jon Baker, interim Chief Medical Officer for LNWH Trust (right) with former nurse consultant John Ross. 

Covid - A Year On

'We've not stopped seeing Covid patients': Northwick Park chief on...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon