Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision
Published: 3:45 PM August 6, 2021
A motorcycle rider is in hospital after a collision in Church End.
Emergency services including police, paramedics and an air ambulance were scrambled to Church Road at 5.55pm on August 5.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.54pm yesterday (August 5) to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Road.
"We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."
The Met has been contacted for further information.
