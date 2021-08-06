News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:45 PM August 6, 2021   
Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church End

Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church Road, Church End - Credit: Michele Poorman

A motorcycle rider is in hospital after a collision in Church End.

Emergency services including police, paramedics and an air ambulance were scrambled to Church Road at 5.55pm on August 5.

Church Road after a collision involving a motorcyclist

Church Road after a collision involving a motorcyclist - Credit: Michele Poorman

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.54pm yesterday (August 5) to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Road.

Air ambulance responds to a motorcycle crash in Church Road landing the helicopter near St Mary's Church in Willesden

Air ambulance responds to a motorcycle crash in Church Road landing the helicopter near St Mary's Church in Willesden - Credit: Michele Poorman

"We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."

Sniffer dogs near the scene where a moped rider crashed in Church End

Sniffer dogs near the scene where a moped rider crashed in Church End - Credit: Michele Poorman

You may also want to watch:

The Met has been contacted for further information.

Most Read

  1. 1 Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity
  2. 2 Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with links to Willesden
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'
  1. 4 Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision
  2. 5 QPR boss Warburton feels 'fortunate' to have been given time to improve his squad
  3. 6 Residents oppose plans for a third slot machine 'casino' in Harlesden
  4. 7 Vigil held in Barn Hill for murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman
  5. 8 QPR boss expects Millwall to be a top side as they met on opening day
  6. 9 Higher than normal non-Covid deaths in Brent during the pandemic
  7. 10 8 countries added to UK green travel list
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Manor House Drive

Housing

Landlord faces jail if he tries to evict Kilburn tenants

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Missing People | Updated

Missing 12-year-old boy from Kilburn found 'safe and well'

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A stock image of an e-scooter

Officer's leg broken after e-scooter rider fails to stop, say police

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Diamond thief Lulu Lakatos

Video

Diamond thief prepared for £4.2m heist at Cricklewood hotel

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon