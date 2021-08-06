Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision

Published: 3:45 PM August 6, 2021

Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church Road, Church End - Credit: Michele Poorman

A motorcycle rider is in hospital after a collision in Church End.

Emergency services including police, paramedics and an air ambulance were scrambled to Church Road at 5.55pm on August 5.

Church Road after a collision involving a motorcyclist - Credit: Michele Poorman

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.54pm yesterday (August 5) to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Road.

Air ambulance responds to a motorcycle crash in Church Road landing the helicopter near St Mary's Church in Willesden - Credit: Michele Poorman

"We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."

Sniffer dogs near the scene where a moped rider crashed in Church End - Credit: Michele Poorman

You may also want to watch:

The Met has been contacted for further information.