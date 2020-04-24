Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A motorcyclist has died on the A406 North Circular Road near Ikea after colliding into the central reservation.

Emergency services were called at around 11.40am this morning (April 24) to reports of a road traffic collision westbound at its junction with Normans Mead.

Police are appealing for information or witnesses who may have seen what happened.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “WE believe we know his identity and are in the process of tracing next of kin.

“We await formal identification.”

The A406 between Harrow Road and Neasden Circle remains closed in both directions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8246 9820