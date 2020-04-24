Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

PUBLISHED: 16:50 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 24 April 2020

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A motorcyclist has died on the A406 North Circular Road near Ikea after colliding into the central reservation.

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David NathanA motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Emergency services were called at around 11.40am this morning (April 24) to reports of a road traffic collision westbound at its junction with Normans Mead.

Police are appealing for information or witnesses who may have seen what happened.

You may also want to watch:

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “WE believe we know his identity and are in the process of tracing next of kin.

“We await formal identification.”

The A406 between Harrow Road and Neasden Circle remains closed in both directions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8246 9820

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Great-grandmother, 91, pleaded with council for weeks to come sort out floating sewage in her garden

Grace Blenman, 91, who couldn't go in her sewage swamped garden for weeks. Picture: Andrew Leslie

Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Paramedic ‘badly beaten’ while on duty in Kilburn

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Great-grandmother, 91, pleaded with council for weeks to come sort out floating sewage in her garden

Grace Blenman, 91, who couldn't go in her sewage swamped garden for weeks. Picture: Andrew Leslie

Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Paramedic ‘badly beaten’ while on duty in Kilburn

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

On this day: Hendon win 1965 Amateur Cup final

Members of the Hendon team pose after winning the FA Amateur Cup Final at Wembley, London. They beat Whitby Town 3-1.

Coronavirus: Cricket season delayed until July

England celebrate winning the World Cup

Coronavirus: ECB discuss postponement of The Hundred

Handmade cricket bats at a workshop at Warsop Stebbing in East Hanningfield, Essex. The ECB, the governing body of cricket, have recommend all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended.

Coronavirus: London Marathon runners urged to keep going

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan
Drive 24