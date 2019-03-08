Consultation to begin on allowing motorbikes on Brent's bus lanes

Motorcycles could be allowed to use all bus lanes throughout Brent following a successful trial along a main road.

Brent Council's cabinet agreed to consult on the issue after positive feedback from a scheme in Harrow Road.

Motorbikes can use most bus lanes in the UK but there are occasions where riders are required to check specific signs.

A trial run along the bus lanes in Harrow Road ran from March 2018 to September 2019 and was praised by the council's highways teams.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent's environment chief, said there were clear "positive outcomes" and that bus traffic "was not affected".

A cabinet report noted that other advantages included fixing potholes in the bus lanes, so they were suitable for motorcycles.

The council will now consult with the public to see if the scheme should be implemented across the whole borough.

This would follow the lead of seven London boroughs who currently allow motorbikes to travel in all their bus lanes.

According to the report, it could also help contribute towards the Mayor of London's 'Vision Zero', which seeks to eliminate deaths on the road by 2041.