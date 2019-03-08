Search

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

PUBLISHED: 20:07 11 March 2019

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood.

Ambulance crews and police were called to Claremont Road at the junction with Pennine Drive at 8.30am this morning to reports of a crash.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, died at the scene at 09:07am.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward to help with enquiries.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “At this early stage it is believed the car was travelling north on Claremont Road and was turning into Pennine Drive when it was in collision with the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle was travelling south on Claremont Road.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8246 9820 or call 101 and quote CAD 1349/11March.

