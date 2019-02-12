Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Wembley at the weekend.

Emergency services were called at 7.35am on Saturday to reports of a grey Peugeot in collision with a red and white Yamaha motorbike in Ealing Road.

Paramedics battled to save the male motorcyclist, who was aged in his 20s, but he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8am.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and share what they know.

Det Serg Stephen Cannings, of the Met’s roads and transport policing unit, said: “We know that there were a number of people who witnessed this collision, and we would like to hear from them to complete the missing pieces of the puzzle.

“The motorcycle rider was riding a red and white Yamaha model, and the car that collided with him was a grey Peugeot.

“Anyone who saw either vehicle shortly before the collision, or indeed the collision itself is asked to contact police via 101 reference CAD 1961/23.”