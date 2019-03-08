Harlesden nurse holding a charitable gala to celebrate Mother’s Day

A charitable gala is being held in Harlesden to celebrate mothers and the contribution they make in society.

Janelle Victry Pamphile is hosting her second Mother’s Day banquet and award ceremony in High Road on March 30 at 6pm in aid of the Asian Women’s Resource Centre in Craven Park.

All mothers attending will receive a free rose and lots of prizes and surprises will be distributed to community workers who silently strive away with little recognition.

The glittering event last year included Dawn Butler MP and High Commissioners from both Trinidad and Barbados, as well as Miss Africa and several other beauty queens.

Motivational speaker Janelle, who works as a nurse at St Mary’s Hospital, has found time to write two books, which she hopes will inspire people to live their best lives.

Her memoir, Pain Passes But the Beauty Remains Forever, tells the story of how her mother overcame domestic abuse and other situations in life to be the successful person she is today.

She said: “I’ve lost 10 friends to domestic violence.

“It’s serious. Every day in this country two people die. That’s too much.

“Something needs to be done. It’s a cycle of abuse that not only affects women, it also affects men.

“The book supports women affected by domestic violence and raises awareness of the challenges. I also wrote a book for my son, who is autistic. He inspires black children with speech disorders to think big. There’s a big taboo in the black community. The book helps parents communicate with their child and enjoy their child.”

Born in Santa Cruz, Jamaica, Janelle now lives in Harlesden, which she considers the “most diverse place ever”, and which reminds her of her homeland.

She said: “There is a Trinidadian roti shop and a panyard; the people are multicultural and the community is very lively. The culture promotes good hearted, friendly, kind people like myself.”

Her gala is aimed at bringing the whole community together with last year’s gathering throwing some unexpected surprises.

She said: “A mother and a daughter who hadn’t spoken for 10 years came to the same event by accident. They made up during the evening – it was beautiful.

“Bringing people together, bringing families together – that feeling is so so wonderful.”

Tickets are £30. Call 07943 967 769 or 07985 369 537.