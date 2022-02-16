News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mopeds filmed speeding through Gladstone Park

Adam Shaw Local democracy reporter

Published: 3:14 PM February 16, 2022
Footage of the moped speeding past the park. - Credit: @Rethinkltns

Mopeds and e-scooters have been filmed speeding through a North West London park, leading to demands for more gates to keep them out. 

Visitors to Brent’s Gladstone Park said they sometimes felt “unsafe” when moped riders used it as a cut-through. 

Several videos have been uploaded to social media showing bikers zipping along the park’s paths which they access by avoiding barriers intended to keep cars out. 

One resident, who posted a series of clips to her Twitter account, said there have been several incidents involving pedestrians and dogs in recent weeks. 

She said: “The rise in motorbikes, e-scooters and speeding cyclists in Gladstone Park have put pedestrian safety at risk in a place where they should feel safest. 

“Brent Council needs to address this issue with actively monitored CCTV, pedestrian barriers and park wardens.”

At present, e-scooters can only be used on private land unless they are part of a trial scheme. E-bikes, which make use of a combination of battery and pedal power, follow the same rules as bicycles. There have been calls for better infrastructure to be put in place to support the safe use of e-bikes and e-scooters, as they are considered to be a relatively environmentally-friendly way of travelling. 

According to Brent Council’s website, all motorised vehicles, including mopeds, are banned from using the borough’s parks. 
The council introduced a public spaces protection order (PSPO) across its parks, which enables officers to issue tickets if drivers are caught using park paths without explicit permission from the council. 

It is currently consulting on whether it should implement a borough-wide PSPO, which would give it powers to fine those using e-scooters illegally. 

If approved, it would also target nuisance drivers, who could be fined for driving along pavements or grass verges. 
In a report presented to the council’s cabinet last year, it explained: “Other related nuisances include several vehicles causing an obstruction on a public highway and driving over footpaths.

“During the last financial year April 2020 to March 2021, there were 652 reports relating to vehicles obstructing a public highway. This includes abandoned vehicles. A further 46 incidents were recorded connected to driving over footpaths.”

Brent Council has been contacted for comment about mopeds and e-scooters using park paths.

