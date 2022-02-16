Mopeds filmed speeding through Gladstone Park
Adam Shaw Local democracy reporter
- Credit: @Rethinkltns
Mopeds and e-scooters have been filmed speeding through a North West London park, leading to demands for more gates to keep them out.
Visitors to Brent’s Gladstone Park said they sometimes felt “unsafe” when moped riders used it as a cut-through.
Several videos have been uploaded to social media showing bikers zipping along the park’s paths which they access by avoiding barriers intended to keep cars out.
One resident, who posted a series of clips to her Twitter account, said there have been several incidents involving pedestrians and dogs in recent weeks.
She said: “The rise in motorbikes, e-scooters and speeding cyclists in Gladstone Park have put pedestrian safety at risk in a place where they should feel safest.
“Brent Council needs to address this issue with actively monitored CCTV, pedestrian barriers and park wardens.”
At present, e-scooters can only be used on private land unless they are part of a trial scheme. E-bikes, which make use of a combination of battery and pedal power, follow the same rules as bicycles. There have been calls for better infrastructure to be put in place to support the safe use of e-bikes and e-scooters, as they are considered to be a relatively environmentally-friendly way of travelling.
According to Brent Council’s website, all motorised vehicles, including mopeds, are banned from using the borough’s parks.
The council introduced a public spaces protection order (PSPO) across its parks, which enables officers to issue tickets if drivers are caught using park paths without explicit permission from the council.
Most Read
- 1 Couple face anxious wait for Ukraine-born baby to be issued UK passport
- 2 Revealed: 'Most expensive streets' in Brent since 2016
- 3 'It's hell for us': street drinking in Harlesden
- 4 Third man charged after stabbing and double shooting
- 5 Brent champion Martin Redston dies aged 72
- 6 Warburton: QPR 'didn't do basics well enough'
- 7 Man stable in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden
- 8 6 of the most expensive properties to rent in north London
- 9 Products from Ikea and John Lewis among those recalled for safety concerns
- 10 Northwick Park to get £2.3m breast and urology centres
It is currently consulting on whether it should implement a borough-wide PSPO, which would give it powers to fine those using e-scooters illegally.
If approved, it would also target nuisance drivers, who could be fined for driving along pavements or grass verges.
In a report presented to the council’s cabinet last year, it explained: “Other related nuisances include several vehicles causing an obstruction on a public highway and driving over footpaths.
“During the last financial year April 2020 to March 2021, there were 652 reports relating to vehicles obstructing a public highway. This includes abandoned vehicles. A further 46 incidents were recorded connected to driving over footpaths.”
Brent Council has been contacted for comment about mopeds and e-scooters using park paths.